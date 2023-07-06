Register
'Depraved, sick and cunning' vandal breaks defibrillator cabinet replacing battery with spent 7 year old battery

A 'depraved, sick and cunning' vandal has broken a Lurgan GAA club’s pitch-side defibrillator cabinet replacing the device battery with spent 7 year old battery.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:07 BST

St Peters GAC Lurgan said: “Once again, our Club and the local Community have been the victim of misguided and disgusting anti-social behaviour.

A defibrillator at St Peter's GAA Club in Lurgan, Co Armagh has been damaged by vandals.
"In January 2022, we reported our pitch-side defibrillator had been stolen and the cabinet housing it broken. Despite this set-back, the cabinet was repaired and defibrillator replaced. More recently, some depraved, sick and cunning person(s), broke into the cabinet and replaced the new battery with a 7 year-old spent battery.

"CCTV is being reviewed and footage will be shared with the local PSNI. Meanwhile if you know or hear anything that could lead to the culprit(s) of this deceitful and potentially life threatening act being identified, please reach out to any member of St Peter’s Club as a matter of urgency. Thanks.”

