Derry / Londonderry: man and woman arrested on suspicion of drugs offences
Officers from the Derry City and Strabane District Support Team made the arrests on Friday, June 6.
Shortly after 4.10pm, police attended a property at the city side area. A quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and have been taken away for further forensic examinations.
A 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of various drugs-related offences.
A PSNI spokesperson said their enquiries are continuing and they would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact them on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/