Derry / Londonderry: man arrested after quantities of suspected drugs and drug-related paraphernalia are seized
Police seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs, as well as drug-related paraphernalia on Friday during a search by officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team in the Balliniska Heights area of the city.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. He has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
A PSNI spokesperson said the detection and subsequent arrest “is another example of how we are working hard to tackle the issue of drugs on our streets”.
Police appealed to anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or information about suspected drug dealing, to report it to police or to Crimestoppers.
"Your information can make a difference,” said the spokesperson.
"You can call us on our non-emergency 101 number, or submit a report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
"Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”