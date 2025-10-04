A man has been arrested after quantities of suspected drugs were seized in Derry / Londonderry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs, as well as drug-related paraphernalia on Friday during a search by officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team in the Balliniska Heights area of the city.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. He has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said the detection and subsequent arrest “is another example of how we are working hard to tackle the issue of drugs on our streets”.

Some of the items seized by police during a search in the Balliniska Heights area of Derry / Londonderry. Picture: PSNI

Police appealed to anyone with concerns about suspected drugs activity, or information about suspected drug dealing, to report it to police or to Crimestoppers.

"Your information can make a difference,” said the spokesperson.

"You can call us on our non-emergency 101 number, or submit a report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”