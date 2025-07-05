Derry / Londonderry: man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences after PSNI carries out search of residential premises
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from our District Support Team carried out a search of a residential premises in the Great James Street area of the city, at around 9pm.
"A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis and pregabalin tablets, along with two mobile phones, were seized as a result of the search.
"A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, in relation to the search. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
"We continue to be committed in tackling the supply of drugs in our community as it is a vicious cycle that needs to be collectively broken, in which we all have a part to play.
"The investigation into this is continuing and I would ask anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs, to contact us on 101.”