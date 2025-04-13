Derry / Londonderry: man suffers 'horrific violence' in attack by men wearing balaclavas
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers received a report at around 10.15pm on Saturday that a number of men, wearing balaclavas, had broken into a residential property in the Creevagh Heights area of the city and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 30s.
Detective Inspector Hanbidge, said: “The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his leg, head and hands. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man that will leave physical and mental scars, along with trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this, ever.
"Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1946 12/04/25.
"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area on the evening of Saturday, April 12.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/