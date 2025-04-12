Derry / Londonderry: PSNI seek witnesses as teenage pedestrian sustains serious leg injuries in traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:19 BST
A teenage pedestrian has suffered serious leg injuries after a collision with a car in Derry / Londonderry.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on Friday evening.

Inspector Craig said: “We received a report that at approximately 8.15pm a teenage boy was struck by a black car near a primary school in the Ardmore Road area of the city.

"The boy required hospital treatment for serious leg injuries as a result of the collision. Police have since cautioned a man, aged in his 30s, for driving-related offences, and enquires are ongoing at this time.

Police are investigating a road traffic collision involving a teenage pedestrian in Derry/Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police are investigating a road traffic collision involving a teenage pedestrian in Derry/Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"This collision occurred during a nice spring evening when there may have been walkers and other people out and about in the area – please make contact with us if you were there and witnessed what happened.

"We would also ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dashcam footage they may have captured, and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1832 11/04/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

