A man has been taken to hospital with a serious wound to his arm following a reported stabbing in Derry / Londonderry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following the incident on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service reported that they were attending a stabbing in the Faustina Terrace area just after 9.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they located a man aged in his 40s with a serious wound to his arm. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A man was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Derry / Londonderry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The suspect was found shortly afterwards in a nearby residential address and arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. While being detained, he became aggressive with our officers and was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police.

"On arrival at custody, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft."

The spokesperson continued: "I want to reassure the local community that this matter was resolved quickly, and the suspect remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You will continue to see our officers in the area today, carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information on the incident, particualrly, dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 487 of 06/07/25.