Derry / Londonderry: man suffers serious injury after reported stabbing
A 31-year-old man has been arrested following the incident on Sunday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Our colleagues in Northern Ireland Ambulance Service reported that they were attending a stabbing in the Faustina Terrace area just after 9.30am.
"Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they located a man aged in his 40s with a serious wound to his arm. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
"The suspect was found shortly afterwards in a nearby residential address and arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. While being detained, he became aggressive with our officers and was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police.
"On arrival at custody, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft."
The spokesperson continued: "I want to reassure the local community that this matter was resolved quickly, and the suspect remains in custody.
"You will continue to see our officers in the area today, carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Anyone with information on the incident, particualrly, dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 487 of 06/07/25.