Northern Ireland road sign law-breakers: here are the areas with the worst offenders
Statistics for 2024 / 25 show a rise in the number of traffic sign offences across Northern Ireland.
While the vast majority of drivers adhere to the rules of the road, a growing number have found themselves penalised over the past year for disregarding roadway cues.
The figures show that ‘breach of signs and signals’ was the only offence category which had a year-on-year increase, with police handing out almost 200 fines between March 1, 2024 – February 28, 2025 - a 15 per cent rise on the previous year.
Statistics obtained by car insurance experts at CompareNI.com show that drivers in Belfast City had the worst record, with 97 fixed penalties notices issued and one person prosecuted.
Lisburn and Castlereagh took the second spot with 40 offences, followed by Antrim and Newtownabbey with 18.
The best-behaved drivers were to be found in Causeway Coast & Glens, Fermanagh & Omagh and Mid Ulster, with just two breaches detected in each area.
Number of fixed penalty notices by council area:
Belfast City – 97
Lisburn and Castlereagh City – 40
Antrim and Newtownabbey – 18
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon – 11
Mid and East Antrim – 9
Derry City and Strabane – 7
Ards and North Down – 4
Newry, Mourne and Down – 4
Mid Ulster – 2
Causeway Coast and Glens – 2
Fermanagh and Omagh – 1
Contravention of a traffic sign is illegal under section 50 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995, with offenders typically dealt with by a fixed penalty of three points and a fine of £100.
However, more serious breaches or repeat offences can see motorists receive a court summons, where they could face a fine of up to £1,000 or even be disqualified from driving.
Ian Wilson, managing director at CompareNI.com said: “Traffic signs play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all road users, but the latest data from the PSNI shows an increasing number of drivers are either ignoring or misinterpreting road signs.
"Failing to obey road signs is one of the most common causes of accidents on UK roads and can result in a hefty fine and penalty points. If the offence is deemed serious enough or if drivers already have points on their licence, they could be hit with a six-month driving ban.
"So, whether drivers are brand new or have been behind the wheel for many years, it is vital that they refresh their knowledge of the Highway Code on a regular basis.
"Some lesser-known road signs can confuse even the most experienced motorists, but it is the responsibility of all drivers to understand these and help improve safety on our roads.
“To help drivers in NI avoid penalties and stay safe, we have identified some commonly misunderstood road signs which could land them in trouble if they are not obeyed.”