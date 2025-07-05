Northern Ireland road sign law-breakers: here are the areas with the worst offenders

Northern Ireland motorists are being urged to brush up on their knowledge of road signs or they could end up on the wrong side of the law.

Statistics for 2024 / 25 show a rise in the number of traffic sign offences across Northern Ireland.

While the vast majority of drivers adhere to the rules of the road, a growing number have found themselves penalised over the past year for disregarding roadway cues.

The figures show that ‘breach of signs and signals’ was the only offence category which had a year-on-year increase, with police handing out almost 200 fines between March 1, 2024 – February 28, 2025 - a 15 per cent rise on the previous year.

Statistics obtained by car insurance experts at CompareNI.com show that drivers in Belfast City had the worst record, with 97 fixed penalties notices issued and one person prosecuted.

Lisburn and Castlereagh took the second spot with 40 offences, followed by Antrim and Newtownabbey with 18.

The best-behaved drivers were to be found in Causeway Coast & Glens, Fermanagh & Omagh and Mid Ulster, with just two breaches detected in each area.

Number of fixed penalty notices by council area:

1 - No Vehicles. This empty red sign has left many drivers confused. According to the Highway Code, it means all vehicles are prohibited except for pedal cycles which pedestrians must push. 2 - With-flow bus and cycle lane. This road sign means that this lane is only allowed to be used by buses and cyclists. Sometimes there will be an indication of certain times when this rule applies to the lane but if there aren’t any hours displayed then the sign applies permanently.

Belfast City – 97

Lisburn and Castlereagh City – 40

Antrim and Newtownabbey – 18

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon – 11

3 - Quayside or riverbank. It is very important to know the meaning of this sign, as it could prevent a catastrophe for unknowing drivers. It is a warning to motorists they are coming to the end of a road and approaching either a riverside or quayside, and they may not be able to see the edge. 4 - No stopping. Surprisingly, this very important sign is often misunderstood. Drivers must not stop their vehicles in this area, including stopping to pick up or drop off passengers, as well as loading or unloading goods 5 Level crossing without barrier. This sign is an important one to know as it warns drivers that they are approaching an unmanned level crossing without barriers or gates, which needs to be approached and crossed with extreme caution.

Mid and East Antrim – 9

Derry City and Strabane – 7

Ards and North Down – 4

Newry, Mourne and Down – 4

Mid Ulster – 2

Causeway Coast and Glens – 2

Fermanagh and Omagh – 1

Contravention of a traffic sign is illegal under section 50 of the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1995, with offenders typically dealt with by a fixed penalty of three points and a fine of £100.

However, more serious breaches or repeat offences can see motorists receive a court summons, where they could face a fine of up to £1,000 or even be disqualified from driving.

Ian Wilson, managing director at CompareNI.com said: “Traffic signs play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all road users, but the latest data from the PSNI shows an increasing number of drivers are either ignoring or misinterpreting road signs.

"Failing to obey road signs is one of the most common causes of accidents on UK roads and can result in a hefty fine and penalty points. If the offence is deemed serious enough or if drivers already have points on their licence, they could be hit with a six-month driving ban.

"So, whether drivers are brand new or have been behind the wheel for many years, it is vital that they refresh their knowledge of the Highway Code on a regular basis.

"Some lesser-known road signs can confuse even the most experienced motorists, but it is the responsibility of all drivers to understand these and help improve safety on our roads.

“To help drivers in NI avoid penalties and stay safe, we have identified some commonly misunderstood road signs which could land them in trouble if they are not obeyed.”