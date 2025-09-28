Derry / Londonderry: PSNI treating house fire as arson after accelerant poured through letterbox

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
A early morning house fire in Derry / Londonderry is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

It is understood an accelerant had been poured through the letterbox of the property.

Most Popular

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Sunday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.10am, officers received and responded to a report that a property in the Clon Dara area was on fire.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a house fire in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)placeholder image
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a house fire in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

placeholder image
Read More
Co Derry / Londonderry: Northern Ireland man to receive more than £1m compensati...

"​It is believed that the blaze was started after accelerant was poured through the letterbox of the property.

"Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the incident, however damage was caused to the front and back of the door as a result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life, and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who might have any information which may assist us is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 224 of 28/09/25.” ​

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice