Derry / Londonderry: two arrested following collision involving scrambler
The incident took place on the Ringfort Road at around 2.40pm.
A red Kia Sportage and a blue Volkswagen Polo were reported to have been involved along with a scrambler.
Police said the rider of the scrambler, a teenage male, was taken for treatment following the collision and he remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of our investigation into this collision we have arrested two men, aged 19 and 40, on suspicion of including dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury and grievous bodily harm with intent.
"The 40-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill. Both men are currently in custody.
"I would ask anyone who was travelling in the Ringfort Road area and who witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 855 22/08/25.”