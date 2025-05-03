Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been left shaken after an arson attack on a home in Derry / Londonderry, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at residential premises in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were alerted shortly to a fire at a house in the Gweebara Park area shortly after 3.05am.

They attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at residential premises in Derry / Londonderry in the early hours of Saturday, May 3. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police said it is believed that a man approached the property and poured some form of accelerant onto the front porch and front door before setting it alight and then making off on foot.

He was described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up and his face covered, and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Damage was caused to both the internal and external front door areas of the house.

Police said a woman, who was in the property at the time, was not physically injured, but has been left shaken by the ordeal.

"This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 237 of 3/5/25,” a police spokesperson said.