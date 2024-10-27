Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was repeatedly hit on the face and had her head banged against a wall during a sexual assault in Derry / Londonderry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the woman sustained serious injuries as a result and was left “extremely distressed”.

Detectives investigating the incident have issued an appeal for information and witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said: “This assault occurred during the early hours of Sunday, October 27, at approximately 1.15am in the Lecky Road area of the city.

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Derry/Londonderry have issued an appeal for information and witnesses. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"The woman, aged in her 50s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he sexually assaulted her, and also repeatedly hit her to the face and banged her head off a wall.

"She sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal that she was only able to escape from after her attacker let her go.

"The woman was able to then raise the alarm for help and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She required hospital treatment for her injuries and has understandably been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened. Specialist officers will continue to support her.”

The senior officer said police enquiries are continuing and there has been an increased police presence in the area.

The suspect is a white man, of broad build with dark hair and was wearing a dark short puffer style jacket and light-coloured trainers.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area this morning between 1.15am and 1.35am and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine,” added Det Chief Insp Crothers.

"Due to the hour change this morning – CCTV, home and car recording systems may contain footage that is appropriately timestamped to reflect that. Please take this into account when you are reviewing all relevant material.”