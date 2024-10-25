Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The two men who died after a road traffic collision in north Antrim on Friday afternoon were brothers, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were 75-year-old Samuel Holmes and 82-year-old Desmond Holmes, both from the Ballymoney area.

They passed away after a two-vehicle crash on the A26 Frosses Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 1.10pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a lorry and a car on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney.

Brothers Samuel Holmes (75) (left) and Desmond Holmes (82) passed away following a traffic collision on the Frosses Road on Friday afternoon. Picture: released by PSNI

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital.

"Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dashccam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Antrim MP Jim Allister extended his condolences following the tragedy.

"Two more deaths on the A26 add to the tragic toll on this road,” he said.

"I wish to convey condolences on behalf of myself and the wider community to the families of the two elderly brothers who died. Once more great grief has been caused by deaths on this section of road adjacent to Ballymoney.

"Whereas some of the other Ballymoney junctions with the A26 are governed by roundabouts, which generally are safer, the junction where this accident happened is a T-junction. In my view there is a strong case to convert this Ballymena Road junction into a roundabout.”