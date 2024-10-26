Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 68-year-old woman from Cookstown has sadly died following a road traffic collision earlier this month.

Nora O’Hagan was a passenger in a car involved in a crash on the Woodlough Road, Dungannon on Wednesday, October 16.

Police confirmed on Saturday morning that she has passed away.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Shortly after 4pm, officers attended a report of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a grey Audi A4, together with colleagues from partner emergency services.

Nora Hagan. Picture: released by PSNI

"The passenger of the car, 68-year-old Nora O’Hagan, who was from the Cookstown area, was taken to hospital where she has since passed away.

"The female driver of the car and the male driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"Please call 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."