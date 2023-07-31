Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a series of reported burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area.

Detective Sergeant MacAulay said: “Police received a report that entry had been gained to a house at Roddens Court sometime between the evening of Friday, July 28, and shortly before midday yesterday, Sunday, July 30.

“It was reported that a number of rooms had been ransacked, and damage caused to a window.

“It was also reported that a hammer and pliers had been discarded at the property, and it is believed that these had been taken from a van at another property in Roddens Court. A second vehicle at this same address was also reported to have been broken into.

“A report was received of an attempted burglary at a third property in Roddens Court, with damage having been caused to a window.

“A further report was received that the garage of a fourth property in Roddens Court was entered, and a bottle of lighter fluid taken.”

Detective Sergeant MacAulay continued: “We are also investigating a further two reported burglaries in Larne, one at Dunboyne Gardens, and one at Edward Avenue.

“It was reported that sometime between three pm on Friday, July 28, and 9am on Saturday, July 29, entry was gained to a garage at a house at Dunboyne Gardens, and damage caused to a vehicle parked inside it.

“Finally, we are investigating a report that entry was gained to a garage at a house at Edward Avenue sometime between 3 and 4pm on Friday, July 28, during which time a man, described as being in his late 20s, of thin build, around 5 ft ins in height, and with a shaved head, was seen in the vicinity.

“Cupboards inside the garage were reported to have been rummaged through.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information about any of these incidents, which they believe are linked, to call 101, and quote reference number 823 30/07/23.

