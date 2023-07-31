Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Detectives appealing for information over Larne burglaries

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to a series of reported burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area.
By Helena McManus
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

Detective Sergeant MacAulay said: “Police received a report that entry had been gained to a house at Roddens Court sometime between the evening of Friday, July 28, and shortly before midday yesterday, Sunday, July 30.

“It was reported that a number of rooms had been ransacked, and damage caused to a window.

“It was also reported that a hammer and pliers had been discarded at the property, and it is believed that these had been taken from a van at another property in Roddens Court. A second vehicle at this same address was also reported to have been broken into.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information about a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information about a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area. Photo by: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information about a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Larne area. Photo by: Pacemaker

“A report was received of an attempted burglary at a third property in Roddens Court, with damage having been caused to a window.

“A further report was received that the garage of a fourth property in Roddens Court was entered, and a bottle of lighter fluid taken.”

Detective Sergeant MacAulay continued: “We are also investigating a further two reported burglaries in Larne, one at Dunboyne Gardens, and one at Edward Avenue.

Read More
Police in Ballymena appeal for information over robbery

“It was reported that sometime between three pm on Friday, July 28, and 9am on Saturday, July 29, entry was gained to a garage at a house at Dunboyne Gardens, and damage caused to a vehicle parked inside it.

“Finally, we are investigating a report that entry was gained to a garage at a house at Edward Avenue sometime between 3 and 4pm on Friday, July 28, during which time a man, described as being in his late 20s, of thin build, around 5 ft ins in height, and with a shaved head, was seen in the vicinity.

“Cupboards inside the garage were reported to have been rummaged through.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information about any of these incidents, which they believe are linked, to call 101, and quote reference number 823 30/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/,” Detective Sergeant MacAulay added.