Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery in Ballymena.

The incident occurred at 6.50am yesterday (Monday, July 24).

Sergeant Johnston said: “We received a report that a man had been walking on Dunclug Park pathway when two men approached him and tried to grab his backpack. A struggle ensued and the victim suffered a laceration to his upper left arm which required hospital treatment.

“One of the suspects is described as around 5ft, black coloured hair, wearing dark coloured jacket and dark coloured trousers. The second man is described as wearing a green coloured coat and dark coloured trousers. Both are understood to have come from the direction of the Cushendall Road area before entering Dunclug Park pathway.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

“This is obviously been a distressing ordeal for the victim who had been making his way to the bus stop to be collected for work.”

An investigation is currently underway, and police are appealing to anyone who may have captured dashcam footage or noticed any suspicious behaviour to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 276 24/07/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/,” Sergeant Johnston added.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

