Detectives in Mid Ulster investigating potential link between Co Tyrone burglaries

Police in Mid Ulster are considering a possible link between a number of burglaries during which valuable machinery has been among the items stolen.

Detectives have also urged people living in rural areas to be particularly vigilant.

Detective Sergeant Curley said: “Sometime between Thursday, September 26 and Friday, October 11, it was reported that a number of properties across the district had been targeted and a number of high-value machinery and other items were taken.

"Sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, September 25 and 8am on Thursday, September 26, it was reported that entry was gained to a property in the Whitelough Road area of Aughnacloy. It was reported that a number of power tools and a television were taken.

Detectives are appealing for information following a spate of burglaries that have occurred across Co Tyrone recently. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Sometime between 9pm on Thursday, September 26, and 7am on Friday, September 27, it was reported that a top soil screening machine was taken from an outbuilding at the Legilly Road area of Dungannon. Police also received a report shortly before 8.20am on Monday, September 30 of damage to a excavator that was parked at the Whitelough Road area of Aughnacloy.

"Police received a report that sometime between 5pm on Sunday, September 29 and 8am on Monday, September 30, it was reported that a red Honda quadbike was stolen from the Glencrew Road area of Aughnacloy and remains outstanding at this time. Sometime between Friday, September 27and Monday, September 30, it was reported that a greaser and a strimmer were stolen from an outhouse at the Curlagh Road area of Aughnacloy.

"Shortly after 3.50am on Wednesday, October 9, it was reported to police that a green Yamaha quadbike was stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy and is also outstanding at this time.

"Sometime between 9.45pm on Thursday, October 10 and 7.45am on Friday, October 11, it was reported to police that two trailers have been moved and a John Deer Gator 855D has been stolen from the Dunmacmay Road area of Aughnacloy. Also noted a Spectra site-level and Dewault router also stolen from an outbuilding in the area.

"Police received a report that a set of aluminium step ladders and a Stihl leaf blower were taken from an unoccupied farm building located at the Derrycourtney Road area of Aughnacloy sometime between 3pm on Thursday, October 10 and 9am on Friday, October 11.

“Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are investigating a potential link between these incidents. We would ask the local community to be vigilant when securing their property in rural areas. Rural crime severely impacts the farm business, and police want to remind farmers to be vigilant at this time of year.”

Police are appealing with anyone with information in relation to these incidents, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 310 26/09/24.