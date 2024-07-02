Detectives investigating aggravated burglary in Bushmills charge man to court
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary which took place in Bushmills last month have charged a man to court.
The aggravated burglary happened in the Carnbore Road area of Bushmills on Tuesday evening, May 14.
A 30-year-old was arrested on Monday morning, July 1, by police and subsequently charged with aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict GBH.
He was due to appear before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 2).
As is usual procedure, the charge was reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.