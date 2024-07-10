Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer, who was caught speeding at 94mph, has been given a fine and penalty points.

Toby Killen, aged 24, from Garnock Hill, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with speeding.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

The court heard that on Wednesday April 10 this year at around 11.50pm police were carrying out speeding checks on Banbridge Road, Dromore and clocked the defendant travelling at 94mph in a 60mph zone.

"Due to the excessive speed he wasn’t offered a fixed penalty,” a Prosecutor said.

Killen’s barrister Mr Conor Lunny said his client, who is a developer, had taken the day off work to attend court. “That shows how seriously he takes the matter.”

Mr Lunny said he has a five-year driving record with “no blemishes whatsoever”.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “That speed puts you right on the cusp of an immediate disqualification but I will give credit for your plea.”