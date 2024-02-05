District judge said driving at 108 mph on Dungannon road was 'an atrocious speed'
Richard Irwin, aged 50, from Ballycrochan Drive, Bangor, was also handed six penalty arising out of the offence on December 1 last year.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the detection was made at 11.10am on the A4 Woodlough Road which is restricted to 70mph.
Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said the defendant was “clearly going far too fast”.
He said Irwin worked with ethic groups and had been returning from Omagh on his way to a hopsital appointment and did not want to be late.
The lawyer said the defendant travelled all over the country and his licence is essential. He added that he has no previous convictions.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan described it as "an atrocious speed" that had put other road users at risk