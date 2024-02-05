Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Irwin, aged 50, from Ballycrochan Drive, Bangor, was also handed six penalty arising out of the offence on December 1 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the detection was made at 11.10am on the A4 Woodlough Road which is restricted to 70mph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said the defendant was “clearly going far too fast”.

Woodlough Road, Dungannon. Credit: Google Maps

He said Irwin worked with ethic groups and had been returning from Omagh on his way to a hopsital appointment and did not want to be late.

The lawyer said the defendant travelled all over the country and his licence is essential. He added that he has no previous convictions.