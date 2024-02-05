Register
District judge said driving at 108 mph on Dungannon road was 'an atrocious speed'

A civil servant caught doing 108 mph near the M1 motorway at Dungannon, has been fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT
Richard Irwin, aged 50, from Ballycrochan Drive, Bangor, was also handed six penalty arising out of the offence on December 1 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the detection was made at 11.10am on the A4 Woodlough Road which is restricted to 70mph.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said the defendant was “clearly going far too fast”.

Woodlough Road, Dungannon. Credit: Google MapsWoodlough Road, Dungannon. Credit: Google Maps
Woodlough Road, Dungannon. Credit: Google Maps
He said Irwin worked with ethic groups and had been returning from Omagh on his way to a hopsital appointment and did not want to be late.

The lawyer said the defendant travelled all over the country and his licence is essential. He added that he has no previous convictions.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan described it as "an atrocious speed" that had put other road users at risk