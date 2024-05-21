District Judge tells Tyrone man who assaulted neighbour that he 'shouldn't be here'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A District Judge has told a Co Tyrone man with a clear criminal record that "he shouldn’t be here”.

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Friday was 50-year-old Keith Henry, from Muntober Road, Cookstown, who was given a conditional discharge for two years for assaulting a neighbour.

District Judge Peter Magill warned Henry that there must be no repeat of this behaviour and "if you see this gentleman again you should stay away".

Henry, who had planned to contest a charge of common assault arising out of an incident on August 6 2022, changed his plea to guilty after the judge said it was clear from his statement that he had admitted the assault.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google

The judge said the defendant had pushed the injured party who had fallen over the wheel of a tractor but had suffered no serious injury. He said there had been "bad blood" between the parties which he did not intend to go into.

Henry told the court that he had now moved four or five miles away from where the injured party lived.

Prosecuting counsel asked the court for a restraining order to be made against Henry to prevent further offending, but Judge Magill said he would not impose one.

He told Henry: “You’re a man of 50 with a clear criminal record and you shouldn’t be here. There must be no repeat of this behaviour and if you see this gentleman you should stay away.”