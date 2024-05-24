District Judge tells young Armagh man that cocaine is 'seriously bad news'

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 24th May 2024, 13:17 BST
A young Co Armagh man found with a small quantity of cocaine, was fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Wednesday.

Shea Cavanagh (21) from Callan Bridge Park in Armagh, admitted possessing the Class A drug on December 24 last year.

District Judge Peter Magill told Cavanagh that cocaine is "seriously bad news" which can affect your mental health.

Prosecuting counsel explained that police had stopped the defendant for matters not before the court and while searching him found a white powder substance in a sealed plastic bag in his pocket, which a forensic examination showed to be powder cocaine.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: GoogleOmagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
A defence lawyer said Cavanagh had made an admission at an early stage and was currently receiving help from his GP and the community addiction team.

Mr Magill told Cavanagh that this was his first offence of this nature. He warned that if he came before the court again "we will not be talking about fines."