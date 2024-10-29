Dog owners urged to be responsible after poo found on Ballyclare pitches
The Cloughan-based side took to social media on October 28 in a bid to remind residents that dogs are not permitted on the pitches.
The appeal was issued by club officials following recent incidents at the Doagh Road facility.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the club, whose 1st XV players are competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, said: “Unfortunately, incidents of dog poo being found on the pitches has increased again.
"These pitches are used by the community for playing sport. The health risks associated with dog faeces are real.
"Responsible dog owners, please do not exercise dogs on the pitches.”
The club has issued similar appeals previously, including in September 2019 after two young players from the Mini Rugby section ended up “covered in dog waste” after it was left on a pitch.