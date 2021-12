A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report if an assault in the Kernan Hill Road area of Craigavon.

“The assault occurred at around 3.30pm on 27/11/21.

“A male was running in the area when he was assaulted by another male walking a dog. The male with the dog is described as aged 50-60, grey haired, wearing a blue parka coat and peaked cap.

“If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1250 of 27/11/21”

-

-