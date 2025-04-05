Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested following the discovery of what the PSNI has described as ‘a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation’ in Co Down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police discovered the ‘illicit drugs operation’ in the Donaghadee area on Friday afternoon after they attended a property in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three men who were inside the premises fled from the scene by car. A short time later, officers successfully located and stopped the vehicle on the Antrim Road in Belfast. The three men were detained and a search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two of the men aged 35, and the third man aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences, including cannabis cultivation. All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police have arrested three men following the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation in the Donaghadee area. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply of drugs and pursue those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related activity in their community to contact us. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of organised crime and the harm it causes.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.