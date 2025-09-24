Donaghcloney: PSNI appeal following assault involving 'dark car and three males'
Police in Lurgan are appealing for information from the public following an assault in the Donaghcloney area on Monday.
The incident is understood to have taken place in the vicinity of Drumlin Road on September 22 at approximately 4pm.
It is believed the assault involved a dark car and three males.
Anyone who was in the area or noticed anything that may relate to this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 926 of 22/09/25.