Police in Lurgan are appealing for information from the public following an assault in the Donaghcloney area on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is understood to have taken place in the vicinity of Drumlin Road on September 22 at approximately 4pm.

It is believed the assault involved a dark car and three males.

Anyone who was in the area or noticed anything that may relate to this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 926 of 22/09/25.