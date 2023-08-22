An under the influence motorist was taken into police custody last night (Monday) after PSNI officers noticed a car stopped on the M2 slip lane at Sandyknowes Roundabout.

Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Tuesday, August 22), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Last night, officers noticed a car stopped in the slip lane at Sandyknowes along the M2 motorway.

"Upon checking on the welfare of the driver, we found reasons to suspect excess alcohol consumption while driving.

The driver was arrested after police officers noticed a vehicle stopped on the M2 slip lane at Sandyknowes. (PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After failing a roadside breath test conducted by Road Policing officers, this driver was taken into custody.”

Issuing an appeal to road users, the police spokesperson added: “It is disappointing that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others by taking the dangerous risk of driving after drinking.