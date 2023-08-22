Planning permission for 12 new homes in Crumlin was approved by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Councillors have given permission for eight houses and a block of four apartments with landscaping at Crumlin Road.

Senior planning officer Alicia Leatham told the committee that the plan includes six semi-detached and two detached houses.

She indicated that five letters of objection were received from neighbouring properties highlighting concerns of over-looking, tree removal and potential impact on ecology and road safety.

Planning permission granted for new houses in Crumlin. Pic credit: LDR

However, the officer said that planners were satisfied that the proposal is “acceptable”.

Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue indicated that neighbours have raised concerns about an “invasive species” which she said has been reported to the council’s environmental health department.

Planning agent Kieran Burns said that no “invasive species” has been identified.