Planning approval granted for new houses in Crumlin
Councillors have given permission for eight houses and a block of four apartments with landscaping at Crumlin Road.
Senior planning officer Alicia Leatham told the committee that the plan includes six semi-detached and two detached houses.
She indicated that five letters of objection were received from neighbouring properties highlighting concerns of over-looking, tree removal and potential impact on ecology and road safety.
However, the officer said that planners were satisfied that the proposal is “acceptable”.
Airport Sinn Fein Councillor Annemarie Logue indicated that neighbours have raised concerns about an “invasive species” which she said has been reported to the council’s environmental health department.
Planning agent Kieran Burns said that no “invasive species” has been identified.
The application was approved after eight councillors voted in favour with Cllr Logue, against and an abstention from Threemilewater DUP councillor Alderman Stephen Ross.