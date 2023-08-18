Register
Lisburn set to welcome Co Antrim brethren as the city gets ready to host 'Last Saturday Parade'

Several thousand members of the Royal Black Institution and accompanying bands are expected to descend on Lisburn on Saturday August 26 for the finale of the marching season - the annual 'Last Saturday' demonstration.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:35 BST

Lisburn District No. 1 will play host to County Antrim Grand Black Chapter and will be joined Sir Knights from Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare as well as visitors from Scotland, England and Canada.

Seventy-five preceptories and as many bands will parade the two mile route from the assembly point at Laurelhill Road to the demonstration field at Wallace Park.

The parade will move off at 12.30pm and travel along Prince William Road, Thiepval Road, Chapel Hill, Bow Street, Castle Street, where it will stop briefly to lay a wreath at the war memorial, Seymour Street and Belfast Road.

Lisburn prepares to host Co Antrim brethren for the Last Saturday parade. Pic credit: Lisburn RBDC No. 1Lisburn prepares to host Co Antrim brethren for the Last Saturday parade. Pic credit: Lisburn RBDC No. 1
Lisburn prepares to host Co Antrim brethren for the Last Saturday parade. Pic credit: Lisburn RBDC No. 1

Platform proceedings will commence at 3pm and will be chaired by Wor. Sir. Knight James Shaw, Worshipful District Master of Lisburn, with resolutions being proposed by County Grand Master, Rt. Wor. Sir Knight Kenneth Hull and seconded by Deputy County Grand Master, Wor. Sir Knight David Gordon.

A religious service will be conducted by Wor. Sir Knight Rev. David McCarthy, County Grand Chaplain, and the address will be given by former Free Presbyterian Moderator, Sir Knight Rev. Dr. Ron Johnstone, Chaplain of Newtownards District No. 11. The Gospel Knights Choir will lead the praise accompanied by Sir Knight James Strange.

Following the platform proceedings the return parade will leave Wallace Park at approximately 4.15pm via Magheralave Road, Railway Street, Market Square, where a wreath be laid at the UDR memorial, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Antrim Street, Antrim Road and Prince William Road where districts will disperse and board buses for their homeward journey.

Sir Knight Shaw said the parade was last held in Lisburn in 2015 and should have returned two years ago but was delayed because of the pandemic.

He looked forward to welcoming Sir Knights, bands and supporters from across County Antrim and encouraged the public to enjoy what promises to be a great day of a colour, music and pageantry in the City of Lisburn.

Three charities have been chosen to benefit from the sale of the demonstration booklet namely Air Ambulance NI, Emerge Counselling Services, and Sensability Vulnerable Adult Support Services.

