Council committee chair disappointed as Department for Infrastructure rejects Blaris development plans

The Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee, Councillor John Laverty, has expressed ‘extreme disappointment’ at a decision by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to refuse planning permission for a mixed-use development on lands at Blaris.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST

Mr Laverty said: “The development at Blaris represents a £16 million investment in road infrastructure which would unlock wider strategic investment in the local and regional economy.

“The proposal includes plans for 1300 dwellings and 754,000 square feet of commercial floor space as well as the M1 to Knockmore link road, riverside parkland and ancillary works.

“Having received correspondence from the Department for Infrastructure’s Planning Group confirming it had issued a ‘notice of opinion’ to refuse planning permission for this development, elected members will now take time to consider its contents and our next steps.”

The Department has recommended refusal of outline planning permission for an application proposing mixed-use development to include new housing and commercial floor space at Blaris, Lisburn.

