Council committee chair disappointed as Department for Infrastructure rejects Blaris development plans
Mr Laverty said: “The development at Blaris represents a £16 million investment in road infrastructure which would unlock wider strategic investment in the local and regional economy.
“The proposal includes plans for 1300 dwellings and 754,000 square feet of commercial floor space as well as the M1 to Knockmore link road, riverside parkland and ancillary works.
“Having received correspondence from the Department for Infrastructure’s Planning Group confirming it had issued a ‘notice of opinion’ to refuse planning permission for this development, elected members will now take time to consider its contents and our next steps.”
The Department has recommended refusal of outline planning permission for an application proposing mixed-use development to include new housing and commercial floor space at Blaris, Lisburn.