Green light for link road from Knockmore Road to Sprucefield but housing plan is rejected

There has been mixed news for two major planning applications for the Lisburn area.

Proposals for a link road, which would connect the Knockmore Road/Moira Road junction with Sprucefield, has been recommended for approval by the Department for Infrastructure.

However, plans for housing and retail units at Blaris Road have been rejected by the Department.

The Department for Infrastructure has issued Notices of Opinion for two planning applications in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area which were called into the Department for consideration.

The Department for Infrastructure has recommended for approval plans for a new link road from the Knockmore Road to Sprucefield. Pic credit: Google

The Department has recommended approval of full planning permission for an application proposing the construction of a new 1.6 kilometre link road, which would connect the existing M1 junction 8/A101 roundabout to the existing Moira/Knockmore Road junction on lands at Blaris, Lisburn.

The Department has recommended refusal of outline planning permission for an application proposing mixed-use development to include new housing and commercial floor space, a link road, riverside and parkland on lands at Blaris, Lisburn between existing M1 Junction 8/ A101 roundabout and Moira Road/ Knockmore Road junction.

The decision was made on the grounds that the proposal is considered contrary to the local development plan and regional policies.

When reaching the decisions, the Permanent Secretary of the Department has given full and careful consideration to all material planning matters for both applications. She made the decisions under powers laid out in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.