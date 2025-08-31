A Lisburn judge has deferred sentencing in the case of a Dromara woman who has been charged with assault and wasting police time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esther KcKey, 28, whose address was given as Levallyreagh Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 28.

The court heard that on June 3, 2025 the defendant entered the Wineflair on Railway Street in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She approached the till and accused a member of staff of taking her purse. She then slapped the member of staff across the face before leaving the shop.

Wineflair on Railway Street in Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

The injured party contacted the police, who arrested the defendant.

During a police interview, it was said that the defendant decided she didn’t want to proceed.

In a separate incident on March 3, 2025 the defendant made a report to a member of the public saying that she was standing outside McDonald’s at Sprucefield when two unknown females attacked her before running off.

The member of the public contacted the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After speaking with the defendant, the police noted there were no marks on the defendant that would indicate an assault and she was unable to give descriptions of the two females.

The defendant’s mother told police that the assault didn’t happen and CCTV showed no attack.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had been before the court on a number of occasions and had spent 16 months in Hydebank, followed by 16 months on licence.

He continued: “She wasn’t recalled during that time. She’s had her medication changed and that seems to have helped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters stated that she would defer sentence in the case for six months until February 26, 2026.

Ms Watters warned the defendant that she must stay out of trouble during the six months otherwise she could face a custodial sentence.

"I expect you to be well behaved,” the district judge told the defendant.

"I don’t expect this behaviour to keep happening. I expect no further offences and a positive report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If your behaviour is good I will find a way to deal with you that doesn’t send you back to prison. Hopefully the change in your medication may help you to stay out of trouble.

"If you get into lots of trouble I will take a very dim view and will do whatever has to be done.”