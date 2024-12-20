Dromore accountant accused of defrauding more than £240,000 from Lisburn Baptist Church

A Dromore man has appeared in court charged with fraud from Lisburn Baptist Church.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernest Reddick, 59, whose address was given as Diamond Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 19, for a preliminary enquiry.

Reddick was charged with 12 counts of fraud by abuse of position, false accounting, and transfer of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the charges date from January 1, 2012 to November 30, 2021, and relate to money, said to total over £240,000, being transferred from the account of Lisburn Baptist Church to the defendant’s bank account.

A Dromore accountant has been charged with fraud from Lisburn Baptist Church. Pic credit: Google

It is understood the defendant was an accountant whose business is in the process of being wound up.

The Public Prosecution Service stated there was a prima facie case to answer and a defence lawyer made no contrary submissions.

The case was returned to Craigavon Crown Court on February 13.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £500 and instructed to have no contact with witnesses in the case.