Councillor raises doubts over bin collection fleet safety

Doubts over the “state” of council bin lorries have been raised amid concerns of over the accuracy of a risk report to Lisburn & Castlereagh City elected representatives.

The council’s audit committee was presented with a recent report showing a low risk on the condition of its environmental service vehicles.

However, the chamber also heard that a new fleet strategy would be before elected representatives in the New Year.

Downshire West Alliance Councillor, Alderman Owen Gawith said: “I am looking at the risk report and I can see waste management being at a reduced risk.

Alderman Owen Gawith has raised concerns over the state of the council's bin collection fleet. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“Having been going around to view the state of our fleet, how can we say the risk factor has reduced in this way?”

A similar fleet replacement strategy at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council saw costs for ratepayers rising to £7.4 million in 2022.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s report presented in chambers states that the local authority should deliver a waste collection service fit for purpose or it would risk its legal obligations.

A council officer responded: “We are currently drawing up our fleet strategy with ambitions to replace any vehicles of a certain age.

“We are not seeing any serious failures, all of the fleet is in action.

"As they age they become more troublesome and will be brought into our garages for maintenance.

“It is part of our control to maintain the fleet with mechanics ensuring quality.

“A draft format of the fleet strategy should be before members in January/ February.”