Lisburn Deputy Mayor has criticised the budget for two WWII events in 2025 as ‘extreme’

Ratepayer costs for 80th anniversary World War II events have been criticised as “extreme” by a council deputy mayor.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee signed off on a budget of just under £120,000 from reserve money to commemorate two victory events next year.

Overall budgets have been estimated at £89,250 for VE (Victory in Europe) Day in May and £30,000 for VJ (Victory in Japan) Day in August 2025.

In support, Councillor Brian Higginson said: “It is a very forthright programme of events for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Ryan Carlin has raised concerns over the budget for the council's VE Day and VJ Day commemorations. Pic credit: LCCC

" A lot of work has gone into this from the working group with chairperson Hazel Legge and there will be a significant rise in funding for community groups from previous similar celebrations.”

Sixty-four grants of £700 will be made available to community groups with applications opened on 6 January 2025 for the £45,000 pot. The cross party VE Day working group provided the draft estimates to be approved in chambers.

According to minutes before the council, Sinn Fein did not nominate a representative to the working group.

Raising concerns, Deputy Mayor, Ryan Carlin (Sinn Fein) added: “It is important that everyone gets a chance to celebrate anniversaries. But this estimate of costs is a bit extreme, especially when we are looking at trying to lower rates and other costs. This could have been more cost effective.” Some of the budget breakdown for VE Day includes; £12,000 beacon lighting, £6,000 for a period themed tea dance, and £7,500 for flowerbeds. A majority vote of 13 for and two against approved the budgets.