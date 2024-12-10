Councillors raise serious fears for female safety amid Lagan bridge row

Concerns for female safety in Lagan Valley Regional Park have been raised amid a council and Stormont department row over a Lagan footbridge.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have been at loggerheads over who is responsible for the maintenance of the ‘Blue Bridge’ which is said to be currently in a “terrible state”.

The council’s communities and wellbeing committee heard councillors fears of repeat incidents in the park after members approved a motion to partner with the NI Executive to end violence against women.

Councillor Gary Hynds said: “I want to put on record my concerns over the ownership of the Blue Bridge.

Serious safety concerns raised over condition of Blue Bridge. Pic credit: LDR

“There are women scared of going over the bridge at night.

“We need to send some of our staff out to the bridge so they can see for themselves the terrible state that it is in.”

In December 2019, two men abducted and raped a 12 year-old child on the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn. Gerard McKenna from Belfast and Paul Sheridan from Ballynahinch were convicted of the charges in 2022.

Last year, in September a 20-year-old woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault near Moore’s Bridge when she was attacked by three men.

Committee chairperson, Jonathan Craig added: “I share Councillor Hynds concerns, I hate to say that unfortunately some incidents have happened before.

“There have been a number of girls and women raped and attacked at night close to that location.

“It would be useful for officers to investigate.”

A council officer responded: “We will look at this with DfI and with the PCSP (policing and community safety partnerships) collectively.”