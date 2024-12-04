Planning chair critical of former Rolls Royce site approval on zoned land

A £36m mixed development on a former Rolls Royce site in Dundonald has been approved as the “lesser of two evils” amid concerns a council’s zoning policy could now be compromised.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) signed off on the Lagmar Properties Limited application for a second time after a nine month delay over an eleventh hour green belt objection.

Original plans identified the site at Carrowreagh Road for employment and retail, however Sainsbury’s vision for a 60,00sq ft unit was dropped in late 2013. An application then went forward as 91 home scheme with 20% affordable housing and 31 business units for the land, which the chamber heard has attracted anti-social behaviour since it was vacated 20 years ago. LCCC head of planning, Conor Hughes told the chamber: “Zoned land can be considered for alternative use under exceptional circumstances if economic development proposed is lost.” Lisburn North Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “This is a site I have great fond memories for.

“We are being told from council that a 100% commercial level for the site is not a viable option.

The Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Planning Committee has objected to proposals to build houses on a former factory site at Dundonald. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“I would love to have seen another Rolls Royce type factory on the site, however, this could be the lesser of two evils.”

Officers said that a public consultation was carried out, but no pre-application notice (PAN) on a change of the plans was provided to council as a “judgement was made…with the designs still within planning parameters”.

Lagmar planning agent, Gary Dodds said: “Retail has been removed including a petrol station and four retail units.” LCCC had approved the updated development design in February, but then faced a late representation from Gordon Duff a member of the Dundonald Green Belt Association (DGBA) highlighting his “serious concerns” over the approval and his bid to “prevent an urban sprawl” in East Belfast.

Voting against the application, planning committee chairperson, Alderman Martin Gregg (Alliance) said: “This was land accepted as employment land, how can we put housing on land zoned for employment? “There is now housing on employment land, I can’t support this.

“It would have been great to see employment as Dundonald needs it.”

A vote of seven in favour, and two against, approved the application with Alderman Gregg and Cllr Uel Mackin (DUP) against.