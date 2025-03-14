​​A Co Down accountant has admitted defrauding more than £200,000 from a church over almost a decade.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday, 60-year-old Ernest Reddick entered guilty pleas to 12 of the 14 charges against him, committed between January 1, 2012 and November 30, 2021.

Reddick, a director with CMC accountants and who is from the Diamond Road in Dromore, admitted 11 charges of fraud by abuse of position and a single offence of false accounting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did, however, deny a further charge of fraud by abusing his position of trust by applying for a £25,000 loan in the name of the church and transferring criminal property, namely the £25,000 into his own account.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron

The fraud offences Reddick accepted outline how he abused his position of trust within Lisburn Baptist Church in order to transfer funds from their bank account to his own while the false accounting charge discloses how he “destroyed, defaced, concealed or falsified a certain account record or document namely financial account records which had been made or required for an accounting purpose”.

The facts of the case have not yet been opened but the court heard previously how the overall alleged fraud is some £241,000.

Defence counsel Mark Farrell emphasised that while Riddick had denied two offences in relation to the £25,000 loan “they are the same transaction which is accepted on a full facts basis but there is slight element of duplicity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prosecution are going to look at them,” revealed the barrister adding that “a plea will be offered to one or other”.

Judge Donna McColgan KC ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case to March 19.