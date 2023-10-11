Register
Dromore collision investigation: man released on police bail

A man in his 30s who was arrested by police investigating a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore on Tuesday (October 10), has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 19:05 BST
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by PacemakerPolice are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by Pacemaker
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. Photo by Pacemaker
The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, which occurred around 10.30pm and saw one person taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 2459 of 10/10/23.