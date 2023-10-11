Dromore collision investigation: man released on police bail
A man in his 30s who was arrested by police investigating a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Lurgan Road area of Dromore on Tuesday (October 10), has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The PSNI are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, which occurred around 10.30pm and saw one person taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 2459 of 10/10/23.