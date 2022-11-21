Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs after a search of a property in Carrick’s Edenvale Avenue yesterday (Sunday).

A quantity of suspected cannabis edibles and sum of cash was also recovered during the search.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property. She remains in custody at this time and our investigation is at an early stage.

“The PCTF will continue to work with our Mid and East Antrim District Commander and local police colleagues to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs through organised criminals.

Cash was seized during the Carrick search. Police image.

“The support of local people is essential in helping us to remove illegal drugs from our streets and put those who seek to profit from them in prison.”

Anyone with information or concerns about the supply or use of illegal drugs is asked to contact police on 101 or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/