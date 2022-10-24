Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drugs, cash and luxury clothing seized by police investigating organised crime in Lurgan, Co Armagh

Drugs, cash, luxury clothing and mobile phones were seized by police after a search of a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 10:40am

The searches were carried out on Friday by the PSNI in the north Lurgan area.

-

Read More
PSNI investigation launched after assault in Portadown bar

Most Popular

Police

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Yesterday, Lurgan Police carried out a search of a house in the North Lurgan area. During the search, a quantity of suspected Class B and C controlled drugs, a sum of cash, luxury clothing, and mobile phones were seized by police.

Advertisement

"This is part of an ongoing investigation in to organised crime.

"We will continue to work in partnership with communities to tackle this issue.”