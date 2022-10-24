Drugs, cash and luxury clothing seized by police investigating organised crime in Lurgan, Co Armagh
Drugs, cash, luxury clothing and mobile phones were seized by police after a search of a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
The searches were carried out on Friday by the PSNI in the north Lurgan area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Yesterday, Lurgan Police carried out a search of a house in the North Lurgan area. During the search, a quantity of suspected Class B and C controlled drugs, a sum of cash, luxury clothing, and mobile phones were seized by police.
