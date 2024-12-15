Drugs were found in a backpack a cyclist had thrown into a garden as he attempted to pedal away from police, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Storey (51), of Firmount Drive in Antrim town, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of MDMA on May 31 last year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May 30-June 5 last year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison which was told he had recently, at another court, been given a 10 months jail sentence for offences including supplying cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to May 31 this year, a prosecutor said police saw Storey cycling in the Greystone area of Antrim town.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He had a back pack. Officers attempted to stop him but he "sped away on his bike".

Officers caught up with him a short distance away. They spotted him throwing the back pack over a garden fence. It was recovered and it had 120 grammes of herbal cannabis, along with a jiffy bag which was ready to be posted and when police opened it it had 10 MDMA tablets.

Five grammes of herbal cannabis were in another jiffy bag on the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been engaging with Probation and had volunteered at a charity shop for "many months".

The defendant was given a five months prison sentence to run concurrently with the jail term he is currently serving.