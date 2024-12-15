Drugs were in backpack thrown into Antrim garden as cyclist attempted to flee from police, Ballymena court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2024, 10:59 BST

Drugs were found in a backpack a cyclist had thrown into a garden as he attempted to pedal away from police, a court has heard.

David Storey (51), of Firmount Drive in Antrim town, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of MDMA on May 31 last year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May 30-June 5 last year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison which was told he had recently, at another court, been given a 10 months jail sentence for offences including supplying cocaine.

In relation to May 31 this year, a prosecutor said police saw Storey cycling in the Greystone area of Antrim town.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He had a back pack. Officers attempted to stop him but he "sped away on his bike".

Officers caught up with him a short distance away. They spotted him throwing the back pack over a garden fence. It was recovered and it had 120 grammes of herbal cannabis, along with a jiffy bag which was ready to be posted and when police opened it it had 10 MDMA tablets.

Five grammes of herbal cannabis were in another jiffy bag on the defendant.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been engaging with Probation and had volunteered at a charity shop for "many months".

The defendant was given a five months prison sentence to run concurrently with the jail term he is currently serving.

