Police are investigating after machinery and tools were stolen from a property in the Templepatrick area sometime between December 10 and December 11.

Detailing the incident, Sergeant Dickson said: “A report was received that between 6pm on Tuesday, December 10 and 7am on Wednesday, December 11 an orange Hitachi digger was taken along with a transporting trailer from a farmyard on the Ballyrobin Road.

“It’s understood power tools and hand tools were also stolen from the site. Entry is believed to have been gained via a nearby field.

An orange Hitachi digger was taken along with a transporting trailer from a farmyard on the Ballyrobin Road. (Pic: Love Ballyclare).

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between these times and noticed anything suspicious to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 253 11/12/24.

"The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

“Alternatively, you can provide information to us directly by submitting a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling 101, quoting reference number 1534 04/11/24.”