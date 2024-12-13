Call for coffee van owners to register to trade at Newtownabbey park
The local authority issued an appeal on social media on Tuesday, December 10 in a bid to get a coffee van facility set up in the grounds of Hazelbank Park.
Posting on Facebook about the opportunity at the Shore Road facility, a spokesperson for the council said: "We are on the lookout for coffee van owners interested in locating their coffee van at Hazelbank Park.
"With a steady stream of foot traffic and plenty of thirsty park-goers, it is the perfect spot for your next coffee stop!
“If you are interested, we would love to hear from you.”
The spokesperson added: “To register your interest, please email [email protected]
"The closing date for interested coffee van owners to register with the council is Tuesday, December 31 2024.”