Call for coffee van owners to register to trade at Newtownabbey park

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 11:58 BST

Coffee van operators are being invited by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to express an interest in trading at one of the region’s most popular parks.

The local authority issued an appeal on social media on Tuesday, December 10 in a bid to get a coffee van facility set up in the grounds of Hazelbank Park.

Posting on Facebook about the opportunity at the Shore Road facility, a spokesperson for the council said: "We are on the lookout for coffee van owners interested in locating their coffee van at Hazelbank Park.

Coffee van operators are being invited to express an interest to trade at Hazelbank Park. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

"With a steady stream of foot traffic and plenty of thirsty park-goers, it is the perfect spot for your next coffee stop!

“If you are interested, we would love to hear from you.”

The spokesperson added: “To register your interest, please email [email protected]

"The closing date for interested coffee van owners to register with the council is Tuesday, December 31 2024.”

