East Antrim firefighters receive King's Coronation Medal

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters based at stations across east Antrim in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service North division were recently presented with the King's Coronation Medal.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a commemorative medal that recognises people who contributed to the 2023 coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

placeholder image
Read More
Co Antrim groups supporting people in need this Christmas

It has been presented to around 400,000 people, including serving members of the Armed Forces and frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services and prison services who had completed five full calendar years of service by Saturday, May 6 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters from Larne Station were recently presented with the King's Coronation Medal. (Pic: NIFRS).placeholder image
Firefighters from Larne Station were recently presented with the King's Coronation Medal. (Pic: NIFRS).

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed that the medal was awarded to eight firefighters in Larne, 14 in Ballyclare, eight in Whitehead, 13 in Carrickfergus, 19 wholetime firefighters in Glengormley and seven on-call fire service personnel at Glengormley Station.

The tradition of Coronation Medals dates to the reign of King James I when the first Medal was awarded in 1603.

Related topics:East AntrimArmed Forces
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice