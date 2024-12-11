Firefighters based at stations across east Antrim in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service North division were recently presented with the King's Coronation Medal.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is a commemorative medal that recognises people who contributed to the 2023 coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

It has been presented to around 400,000 people, including serving members of the Armed Forces and frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services and prison services who had completed five full calendar years of service by Saturday, May 6 2023.

Firefighters from Larne Station were recently presented with the King's Coronation Medal. (Pic: NIFRS).

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed that the medal was awarded to eight firefighters in Larne, 14 in Ballyclare, eight in Whitehead, 13 in Carrickfergus, 19 wholetime firefighters in Glengormley and seven on-call fire service personnel at Glengormley Station.

The tradition of Coronation Medals dates to the reign of King James I when the first Medal was awarded in 1603.