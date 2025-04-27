Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 58-year-old man has appeared in court charged with being drunk in a public place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Joseph Young, 58, who was said to be of no fixed address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 24, following an incident in Lurgan the day before.

The court heard that the defendant, who had recently been released from Maghaberry Prison, was drunk in the Edward Street area of Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told he was “jumping into traffic” and wouldn’t cooperate with the police so he was arrested for his own safety.

The court heard the defendant was drunk in the Edward Street area of Lurgan. Picture: Google

A defence lawyer told the court he was encouraging the defendant to seek accommodation in the Edward Street Hostel in Lurgan.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

During sentencing Ms Watters said to the defendant: “All that effort you put into getting sober in Maghaberry and then you go and get yourself drunk again.”