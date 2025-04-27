Drunk man who was 'jumping into traffic' in Lurgan had recently been released from Maghaberry Prison, Lisburn court hears

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2025, 18:24 BST
A 58-year-old man has appeared in court charged with being drunk in a public place.

Damien Joseph Young, 58, who was said to be of no fixed address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 24, following an incident in Lurgan the day before.

The court heard that the defendant, who had recently been released from Maghaberry Prison, was drunk in the Edward Street area of Lurgan.

The court was told he was “jumping into traffic” and wouldn’t cooperate with the police so he was arrested for his own safety.

The court heard the defendant was drunk in the Edward Street area of Lurgan. Picture: Google
A defence lawyer told the court he was encouraging the defendant to seek accommodation in the Edward Street Hostel in Lurgan.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.

During sentencing Ms Watters said to the defendant: “All that effort you put into getting sober in Maghaberry and then you go and get yourself drunk again.”

