Drunk Moira man at Belfast International Airport who 'could barely stand' spat at police officer
Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, Moira, pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting the officer.
Charges of being disorderly and assaulting a second police officer during the incident on November 13 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, that at 4.50pm on the day in question police were tasked to the "boarding card area" at the airport regarding a "heavily intoxicated" man.
When officers got to the scene the defendant was "barely able to stand and was not responding when spoken to".
The defendant had a head injury with some dry blood on his head and face.
He was clenching his fists and "grinding his teeth". Police led him to a private area and placed him in a seated position but he became aggressive.
He spat at a police officer whilst being restrained but it was unclear where the spittle landed.
A defence barrister told an earlier court sitting the defendant had been "travelling at the time to go to rehab in England".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a relevant record and put him on Probation for a year with a condition "that you undertake any alcohol treatment programme".