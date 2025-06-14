Drunk Moira man at Belfast International Airport who 'could barely stand' spat at police officer

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 14th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A man at Belfast International Airport who was so drunk he could 'barely stand' then spat at a police officer.

Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, Moira, pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting the officer.

Charges of being disorderly and assaulting a second police officer during the incident on November 13 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, that at 4.50pm on the day in question police were tasked to the "boarding card area" at the airport regarding a "heavily intoxicated" man.

Belfast International Airport. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Belfast International Airport. Photo: Google

When officers got to the scene the defendant was "barely able to stand and was not responding when spoken to".

The defendant had a head injury with some dry blood on his head and face.

He was clenching his fists and "grinding his teeth". Police led him to a private area and placed him in a seated position but he became aggressive.

He spat at a police officer whilst being restrained but it was unclear where the spittle landed.

A defence barrister told an earlier court sitting the defendant had been "travelling at the time to go to rehab in England".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a relevant record and put him on Probation for a year with a condition "that you undertake any alcohol treatment programme".

