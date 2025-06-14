A man at Belfast International Airport who was so drunk he could 'barely stand' then spat at a police officer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, Moira, pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting the officer.

Charges of being disorderly and assaulting a second police officer during the incident on November 13 last year were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, that at 4.50pm on the day in question police were tasked to the "boarding card area" at the airport regarding a "heavily intoxicated" man.

Belfast International Airport. Photo: Google

When officers got to the scene the defendant was "barely able to stand and was not responding when spoken to".

The defendant had a head injury with some dry blood on his head and face.

He was clenching his fists and "grinding his teeth". Police led him to a private area and placed him in a seated position but he became aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spat at a police officer whilst being restrained but it was unclear where the spittle landed.

A defence barrister told an earlier court sitting the defendant had been "travelling at the time to go to rehab in England".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a relevant record and put him on Probation for a year with a condition "that you undertake any alcohol treatment programme".