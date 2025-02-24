Dubliners warned not to return to Portadown after stealing trolley full of items from Lidl
Anna Conway, 50, whose address was given as Bawnlea Avenue in Dublin, and David Dwyer, 42, whose address was also given as Bawnlea Avenue in Dublin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20 charged with theft.
The court heard that on Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm, police received a report from Lidl in High Street, Portadown.
It was reported that two suspects had left the store with a trolley filled with items, including robotic vacuum cleaners, and a large bag filled with alcohol.
The security guards followed them out of the store and seized the trolley. The pair then made off on foot.
Security followed for a distance but lost sight of them.
Police later observed two people matching the description of the suspects and they were subsequently arrested.
It was noted that neither defendant has a criminal record in this jurisdiction.
Defence for Dwyer told the court: “He came here on the train with his co-accused. There has been no loss here, everything was recovered. He says this was not a pre-planned trip.”
District Judge Rosie Watters expressed scepticism at this, stating: “No one comes to Portadown on a sightseeing trip unless they know someone here.”
Ms Watters sentenced each of the defendants to eight months in prison, which she suspended for two years.
She warned the defendants: “Do not come back here for your thieving again in future. If you are back here again you will go to prison.”