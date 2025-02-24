Two people from Dublin have been given suspended prison sentences after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items from Lidl in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Conway, 50, whose address was given as Bawnlea Avenue in Dublin, and David Dwyer, 42, whose address was also given as Bawnlea Avenue in Dublin, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20 charged with theft.

The court heard that on Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm, police received a report from Lidl in High Street, Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that two suspects had left the store with a trolley filled with items, including robotic vacuum cleaners, and a large bag filled with alcohol.

Two people from Dublin have appeared in court charged with stealing items from Lidl in Portadown. Picture: Google

The security guards followed them out of the store and seized the trolley. The pair then made off on foot.

Security followed for a distance but lost sight of them.

Police later observed two people matching the description of the suspects and they were subsequently arrested.

It was noted that neither defendant has a criminal record in this jurisdiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence for Dwyer told the court: “He came here on the train with his co-accused. There has been no loss here, everything was recovered. He says this was not a pre-planned trip.”

District Judge Rosie Watters expressed scepticism at this, stating: “No one comes to Portadown on a sightseeing trip unless they know someone here.”

Ms Watters sentenced each of the defendants to eight months in prison, which she suspended for two years.

She warned the defendants: “Do not come back here for your thieving again in future. If you are back here again you will go to prison.”