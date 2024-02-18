Dundonald house ransacked during burglary in Coopers Mill
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident, which took place in Coopers Mill Close.
Police received a report of the burglary at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday.
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “We believe the house was entered between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday. Access was gained via the rear of the property and a number of rooms inside the house had been ransacked. The garden shed was also opened and searched.
"Thankfully, no one was inside the property at the time of the burglary, and enquires are ongoing at this time to determine exactly what was taken.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Saturday between 7pm and 8.30pm and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1872 17/02/24.
"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”