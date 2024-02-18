Register
BREAKING

Dundonald house ransacked during burglary in Coopers Mill

Rooms in a house were ransacked during a burglary in Dundonald on Saturday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident, which took place in Coopers Mill Close.

Police received a report of the burglary at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “We believe the house was entered between 7pm and 8.30pm on Saturday. Access was gained via the rear of the property and a number of rooms inside the house had been ransacked. The garden shed was also opened and searched.

Most Popular
Coopers Mill Close in Dundonald. Picture: GoogleCoopers Mill Close in Dundonald. Picture: Google
Coopers Mill Close in Dundonald. Picture: Google

"Thankfully, no one was inside the property at the time of the burglary, and enquires are ongoing at this time to determine exactly what was taken.

Read More
Lidl recalls food product that may contain metal pieces

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Saturday between 7pm and 8.30pm and noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference 1872 17/02/24.

"We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage of the areas during these times that we could review.”