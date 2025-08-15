Dungannon: Extra police to patrol town centre this weekend following street fight involving men with weapons

The PSNI say additional officers will be on patrol in Dungannon town centre in order to ensure the law is upheld.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a street fight involving a number of males, some of whom had weapons, on Thursday.

Police say an armed response unit was immediately despatched to support local policing officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI stress they are continuing to investigate what they describe as an "altercation" in the Irish Street/Stambles Lane area.

Local MLA Diane Armstrong says her office has seen a worrying increase in reports of anti-social and violent incidents in the Irish Street area of Dungannon. Credit: Supplied

The incident was reported to police at around 4.45pm that a number of men, two of whom were believed to have weapons, were fighting.

Chief inpsector Brown said on arrival, nothing was ongoing, howver they commenced enquiries in the surrounding area.

"At this time, there have been no reports of any serious injuries, but our investigation continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to reassure the local community that we are aware of their concern around this incident. We are committed to supporting the needs of every resident of our diverse town and will robustly review and deal with any offences reported to us.

"Additional officers will be on patrol in the town centre over the weekend in order to ensure that the law is upheld.

"We are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation, or who may have information including dashcam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1190 14/08/25."

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong has expressed concern over the rise in violent and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster Unionist representative said: “It is deeply troubling that such violence occurred in the centre of our town during daylight hours. This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and no one should have to witness it.

“I am aware that disturbing footage of the incident is circulating online, and I would urge the public to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. We need to send a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

She stressed these serious concerns must be addressed urgently by police.

Mrs Armstrong added: “Initiatives such as improved CCTV and knife-disposal bins could help tackle this issue, and I will be working closely with representatives on Mid Ulster District Council and the PCSP to campaign for greater preventative measures against violent crime in Dungannon.”